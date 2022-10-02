Shehnaaz Gill trolled after she supports Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan; fans defend actress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sajid Khan is a contestant in Bigg Boss 16

Shehnaaz Gill is facing massive backlash after the actress extended her support to Filmmaker, comedian and actor Sajid Khan who has entered Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. Sajid is known for his movies Housefull and Housefull 2 and also for his roles in Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Main Hoon Na and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Shehnaaz Gill sent a video message for him saying that he should have a lot of fun and not fight. Sajid said Shehnaaz is like a younger sister to him. For the unversed, Sajid was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in 2018’s #MeToo movement. Seeing Shehnaaz show her support to the filmmaker, netizens got furious and started trolling the actress on social media.

One of the users wrote, ""I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame (sic)."

Another said, "What I hate most in yesterday's premiere was Sana supporting Sajid for films (sic)."

Amidst all the hate messages and rude comments being bombarded at her, Shehnaaz's fans came out in her support and defended her. A user wrote, "Truthfully the real strong fans of Shehnaaz are as unbothered as Shehnaaz herself. I have no worry about Shehnaaz and her career. She will shine no matter what. Let them burn!! PROUD OF YOU SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill."

Another user wrote, "It is not easy to be where you are You have come a long way and we are very proud of you #SHEHNAAZGILL. Proud Of You Shehnaaz."

Check out some more reactions of the fans below:

Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan made his entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house yesterday. After coming on to the stage, Sajid told Salman Khan that he has been sitting at home for four years and he now wants to develop a bond with the audience once again through this show. He revealed that he is open to do all tasks and try to be humble and polite inside the house. Sajid said his sister, famous choreographer and director Farah Khan, had adviced him to show his real side on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, an official announcement of the same is yet to come from the actor and the filmmakers. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

She will also share screen space with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehiin a multi-starrer directed by Sajid Khan. The film, which has been titled '100%', will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. It is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

