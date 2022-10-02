Ekta Kapoor strongly reacts to reports of alleged arrest warrant issued against her & mother Shobha

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TUSHAR_KN Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor

Film producer, Ekta Kapoor's lawyer has issued a statement on the reports claiming that an arrest warrant has been issued against her and her mother Shobha Kapoor. The statement reads, "In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms. Ekta Kapoor or Mrs. Shobha Kapoor."

As per reports, a court in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2). The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. Mr Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

"The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar.

Last month producer Ekta Kapoor filed a police complaint against "fake casting agents" who used her name to make calls and extort money from aspiring actors by promising them roles in her upcoming productions.

Ekta and her companies Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment issued a statement, saying that they never demanded money from any aspirant. The company is taking necessary action and has urged people to report any suspicious casting call. "It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people," the statement read.

"Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ekta R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant," added the statement.

Kapoor and her company also shared an official email id to report such fraud. "In the event, you find a casting call suspicious kindly inform us immediately with the details of such agents on our official email id balajicasting@balajitelefilms.com," the statement read. Kapoor is the joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which is running since 1994.

-with PTI inputs

