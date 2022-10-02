Drishyam 2 advance booking: Here's how you can get 50% discount on tickets of Ajay Devgn's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from 'Drishyam' went to Panjim along with his family.

The film has immortalised October 2 and 3, and sparks countless memes every year around these two dates. Building on this hype, the makers of 'Drishyam' franchise have tied up with theatre chains to offer a 50 per cent discount on advance booking of tickets for 'Drishyam 2' on the cinema chain's app for the release day of the film which is November 18.

An offer like this will create immense excitement for the audiences to witness the case reopen. 'Drishyam', which released in 2015, was directed by late director Nishikant Kamat, and was a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film of the same name.

Recently, Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of the film on Instagram. He captioned the post , "Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November 2022."

'Drishyam 2', presented by Viacom18 Studios Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

