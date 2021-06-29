Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DABBOORATNANI Don't miss out Shehnaaz Gill's 'adah' as Dabboo Ratnani shares teaser after BTS video

Shenaaz Gill, also known as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her innocence, adorable nature and chemistry with Sidharth Shukla left fans impressed and she became one of the most popular contestants of the season. Soon after the show got over, she appeared in various songs and shocked everyone with her drastic weight loss transforming her into a diva. Her fans keep a watch on her social media activity and they were surprised when ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a behind-the-shoot video from their photoshoot that went viral on the internet in no time. Yet again, the two of them are here to blow you over with the recently released teaser.

Taking to Instagram Dabboo shared the 15-second-video with the Punjabi singer-actress in which her face is not visible but she waves for her fans while facing the wall. Shehnaaz opted for an all-black attire for the boomerang video which was shared by the photographer with a caption reading, "#btswithdabboo Don’t Be Easy To Define, Let Them Wonder About You."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also updated her fans by sharing a picture of the professional camera on her Instagram story. Not only this, but she even went live on her YouTube channel and spoke about how it is important to love oneself in order to love others. She is undoubtedly the perfect example of 'Mai Apni Favourite Hoon.' Not only this, but she even hinted about coming with her own song really soon.

Image Source : INSTA Shehnaaz Gill's latest Insta post

As soon as the fans came to know about the teaser release, they flooded Twitter with praises and trended hashtag #ShehnaazXDabbooRatnani. Have a look at how everyone reacted:

Also, have a look at the previous BTS video shared by Dabboo Ratnani here:

On the professional front, she is all set to step into acting through the Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh featuring-- Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Sana, in the project, will play the role of a pregnant woman. The film is scheduled to release in October on Dussehra.

Apart from this, she has a couple of music videos with Sidharth Shukla. One of them is a Shreya Ghoshal song titled Habit while the other is a song by Desi Music Factory. Meanwhile, check out her last few songs here: