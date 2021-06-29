Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUPRIYAPILGAONKAR Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes did THIS when her team members missed home

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most popular and loved Television shows of recent times. Looking at the popularity, the show came up with a second season, and yet again the makers are ready to bring forth the story of Dev and Sonakshi on the small screen. Featuring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh playing the titular roles, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is all set to premiere on July 12. Various promos have already been dropped and have left the audience excited for the upcoming show. The actress who was in Siliguri for an outdoor shoot recently returned to Mumbai and revealed what she did when her team members started missing home-cooked food.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Erica revealed that as everyone was craving food, she decided to take it upon herself and prepared a delicious meal that included not just vegetarian but also non-vegetarian food items. Despite being a vegan, Erica said that she enjoyed the experience of running between shots and 'cooking something for them.'

Speaking to the portal, Erica said, "I ended up making mutton, chicken, batata wada, chaats, and other dishes for the cast and crew of the show. I just didn't mind it because I love cooking and feeding people so it makes me very happy when I see happy faces after a good meal."

The makers, a few days back shared a new promo and the premiere date of the show. The video on the official Instagram handle of the channel came with a caption reading, "Waqt badla hai, par Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishto ki gehrayi mein aaj bhi pyaar hai yaa badlte waqt ke saath daraar aayi hai? Jaanane ke liye dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi 12th July se raat 8:30 baje Sony par."

Erica, while speaking about the show in an interview with Etimes said, "It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories.

And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will pick up from where it left in season 2. Are you excited about the show? So are we!