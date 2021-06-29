Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALYGONI/NATASASTANKOVIC Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic pics & videos catch actor's ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic's attention

Television's one of the adorable couples Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are having a gala time in Goa these days where they went to celebrate the actress' birthday. The two of them flew to the location with their close friends a few days before the special occasion. Ever since they have been sharing adorable pictures and videos with each other on their respective social media handles. Yet again, the actor shared a sneak peek video giving an insight into their special moments inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Alongside, he wrote, "I'm posting this video because this show was special we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being by my side Happy Birthday Meri Jaan @jasminbhasin2806." This caught the attention of not just Jasmin but also Aly's ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, who is now married to cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Replying to his post, Jasmin wrote, "I am always happiest around you." Soon, fans saw a comment and it was from Natasa who called the two of them 'cuties' and wrote, 'happy bday jass.' Apart from her, even Rakhi Sawant wished Jasmin and wrote, "Happy birthday to Jasmin." Ankita Bhargava commented, “Awwww happy happy bday @jasminbhasin2806," while Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Happy birthday."

Apart from this, Aly even shared another romantic post, the caption of which read, "Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy I don’t have words to describe what all u have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what Best friend for life...god blesss u and stay happy always love u so much happy birthday."

Meanwhile, the actor in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about how an actor's professional life becomes of ‘minimal concern’ once they get into a relationship. He told the portal, "As an actor, as a public figure, I want my work to make the noise and not my relationship. People focus only on the personal life and one way or the other, questions related to your partner are asked."

Both Aly and Jasmin have been spending a lot of time together and giving their relationship all the attention it needs. On the professional front, they appeared in two songs together namely-- Tony Kakkar's 'Tera Suit' and Vishal Mishra's 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.'

