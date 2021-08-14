Shehnaaz Gill on entering Bigg Boss with Sidharth Shukla again: I'm over the top excited

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDNAAZKIDUNYIA Shehnaaz Gill talks about entering Bigg Boss with Sidharth Shukla again

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house once again with BB13 winner and her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. The duo, popularly known as Sidnaaz, will be seen in Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar and will interact with the contestants. Talking about how she feels entering the house once again with Sidharth, Shehnaaz revealed that she is very excited and looking forward to it. The channel has already released a promo that calls the duo 'special jodi.'

Shehnaaz Gill said, "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

The diva has credited the controversial reality show for everything that she has today. The Punjabi singer and actress said it has given her a new identity and emotional bonds. Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', said the reality show gave her a person who she can go to as a friend -- actor Siddharth Shukla. "Bigg Boss has given me a lot...a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla," she said.

Shehnaaz is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Siddharth have received. A source close to the couple said, “It will be really interesting to see this Romantic jodi enter Bigg Boss OTT especially with the new format and the theme – stay connected. Sidnaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodi’s in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing.”

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been seen in a couple of music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They are said to come together for another music video titled Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. A part of the song has already been shot in Goa over the New Year. However, no updates about the release of the song have been shared yet.

(With IANS inputs)