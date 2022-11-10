Shehnaaz Gill breaks down after watching Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, leaves theaters with teary eyes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL; VIRAL BHAYANI Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's upcoming film Uunchai. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. After watching the film, the actress who will be making her Bollywood debut soon was seen exiting the theater with teary eyes. As paps approached her and asked how was the film, the actress shared that she cried in the cinema hall.

"Bahut achi picture hai. Sabko Dekhni chahiye (It's a very good film, everyone should watch it), "she told the paps. When a photographer asked if she cried while watching the film, Shehnaz affirmed the same saying, she cried a lot." Watch the video here:

Uunchai is about friends and their bond. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

'Uunchai' is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals. But, this time he has chosen a different mood and settings with 'Uunchai'.

Shot at 17000 plus feet above sea level, with a senior star cast, and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, 'Uunchai' is set to arrive in theatres on November 11.

Uunchai is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles.

