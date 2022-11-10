Priyanka Chopra leaves India after short visit, shares a sunny update from LA

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAMPC Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's visit to India might be short, but it definitely was fulfilling. From catching up with her friends in Mumbai to posing for paps and visiting Lucknow for her commitment to UNICEF, the global star had a starry return to India. Now that she has headed back to Los Angeles where she'll reunite with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. As Priyanka touched down in LA, the actress shared a sunny update with her fans.

She posted a photo of the top view of the city from her flight's window and wrote "Yay LA." Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra shares pic

Priyanka was in India to promote her haircare brand alongside a visit to some rural areas in Uttar Pradesh as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. On Monday, Priyanka visited Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to see the work being done by UNICEF and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in the state.

Priyanka also shared several images and videos of herself visiting several UNICEF centers. She visited Composite School Aurangabad in Lucknow where she met little boys and girls. She also visited 'Anganwadi' in Lalpur. During her visit, Priyanka also praised CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its responsible attitude towards women and improvement in their condition in the state.

The actor further praised the schemes being run for the education of children as well as the schemes for the children who were orphaned during Covid. Along with this, Priyanka also appealed to take the schemes to needy people and make them aware of them.

Talking about movies, Priyanka will next be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Latest Entertainment News