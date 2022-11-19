Shehnaaz Gill blushes as she dances with Guru Randhawa on 'Moon Rise' song in gorgeous outfit | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZ_IS_SUKUN Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and many other prominent personalities jetted off to Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. During this, the Punjabi singer and actress met Guru Randhawa. Seems like the duo shares a great bond as a new video shows them dancing on a yacht. Days after their fun videos and pictures from a Diwali party surfaced online, Guru dropped a new video of him dancing with Shehnaaz to his song 'Moon Rise'. While the cute video delighted their fans, we noticed Shehnaaz's gorgeous outfits and her latest photoshoot.

Shehnaaz even blushed while shaking a leg with Guru. She looked extremely beautiful in a green strapless gown. Guru twinned with her in a green jacket. It shows the two dancing on a yacht with a stunning backdrop of Dubai-- a lake and shimmering lights. Shehnaaz and Guru's video has left their fans in awe.

Taking to his social media, Guru shared the video and wrote, "Pa gayian shaman ne with my fav @shehnaazgill.. Should we do a video together," Guru captioned the post. Reacting to this, A fan wrote, "Woaaah. So beautiful." Another replied that the two should make a music video together, "Hell yes u both are looking fire video toh banta hai."

For the outing, Shehnaaz wore a silk-satin green-coloured monotone straight gown jumpsuit which features a strapless plunging neckline. A neat bun, minimal makeup, glam accessories, completed Shehnaaz's look.

Shehnaaz-Guru rule the dance floor during Diwali

In October, the Punjabi singer dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz Gill on social media. They had attended producer Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash which was graced by who's who of Bollywood. In his post shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz was seen grooving with him. The duo burst out laughing as they repeated a similar turn-around dance step. Addressing Shehnaaz as 'India's favourite', he wrote, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali."

In the video, Guru adorably hugged Shehnaaz from the back after they finished dancing. They danced to the track 'Makhna' from Drive, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. For the occasion, Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a beige dress, which she accessorised with statement jewellery. On the other hand, Guru opted for black 'kurta-dhoti' outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming projects

Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie has been postponed to Eid 2023 release. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.

