Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa rule the dance floor at Diwali party, fans say 'Punjabis in the house'

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz Gill on social media. The duo recently attended producer Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash which was graced by who's who of Bollywood. Several photos and videos from the party have been doing rounds but one among them is ruling the internet. Yes, we are talking about Shehnaa and Guru Randhawa's video. Taking to Instagram, Randhawa posted a clip that featured Shehnaaz laughing as she grooved with him. The duo burst out laughing as they repeated a similar turn-around dance step.

Addressing Shehnaaz as 'India's favourite', Randhawa wrote, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali." Fans showered love after the video got viral on social media. One wrote, 'punjabis in the house'. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Happy Diwali. Beautiful baby girl... So so happy to see her enjoying and being the happiest. Indeed she is sabki ladli (everyone's favourite) baby." Another one commented "Power of Punjab." A third comment read, "Haha so so cute."

In the video, Guru adorably hugged Shehnaaz from the back after they finished dancing. They danced to the track 'Makhna' from Drive, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. For the occasion, Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a beige dress, which she accessorised with statement jewellery. On the other hand, Guru opted for black 'kurta-dhoti' outfit.

Shehnaaz-Vicky Kaushal at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill had the chance to meet Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, which was hosted by the producer in Mumbai. The who's who of the film industry graced the event with their presence. Vicky, who made a dazzling entry at the bash with his wife Katrina Kaif, was seen posing all smiles in the pictures Shehnaaz posted on Instagram.

The actor looked dashing in a navy blue kurta and pyjama and Shehnaaz opted for a sequin saree in black colour. The Punjabi actress and Singer captioned the post, "Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch (sic)."

Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie has been postponed to Eid 2023 release.

