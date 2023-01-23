Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz rushed to hospital, mom shares pic asking 'what is our crime?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Falaq Naaz with Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz was rushed to the hospital recently. Their mother took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the actress lying on a hospital bed. She wrote, ‘Sabar (Patience)’ over the pic. In a separate post, she shared a long emotional note saying that her family has been suffering after the death of actress Tunisha Sharma. She asked why is her family being punished and her son is jailed without any evidence.

“Mujhe bus ye samjh nahi aa raha hai ki hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai aur kyo?? Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 month se bina kisi singal soboot ke qaidiyo ki tarah jail me saza kaat raha hai,” she wrote, adding, “Kya Falaq ko Tunisha ko chhothi bahan ki tarah payar karna gunaah tha ya illegal tha?? Ya phir Sheezan aur Tunisha ko apne relationship ko space dena ya breakup karna gunaah tha ya wo bhi illegal tha??”

“Hamara gunaah kya hai? (What is our crime?)" she wrote before concluding the post.

Earlier this month, Falaq Naaz posted a long birthday note for the late actress Tunisha Sharma. She shared a picture with Tunisha and Sheezan and wrote in the caption about her birthday celebration plans for her and how she had planned a surprise party, and had even purchased a dress.

The actress wrote: "Tunnu mera bachcha, Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe, tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise (Tunnu... never thought will be wishing you like this, you knew Aapi has planned a surprise for you), I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati, tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe (I would have made you ready and had your cake baked. I wanted to see that surprised face of yours).

"You know, Tunnu, how much you mattered to me. My heart is broken and I have never experienced so much pain as I am feeling now after you left us. Sometimes, I don't know if I should pray for the peace of your soul or for our (my mother's, Sheezan's and my) testing times, sleepless nights, and unseen tears. I know that you are seeing everything. I know that you are near me as I can feel your presence. We miss you everyday, Tunnu. You are going to live forever in our hearts. I hope that you have found peace. My darling, I wish you happy birthday. I love you."

Born on January 4, TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' at Vasai on December 24.

