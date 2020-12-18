She is so rooted: Kangana Ranaut sheds tears of happiness as her new bhabhi makes 'makki ki roti'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a video of her sister-in-law trying her hand at making 'makki ki roti.' The actress recently welcomed her brother Aksht’s wife Ritu into the family after they tied the knot in Udaipur in November. Shedding the tears of happiness, Kangana says her new sister-in-law's simple ways remind her of her mother.

Kangana tweeted the adorable video and wrote: "Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness."

Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cfySO9Ekpu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

The new bride is seen in winter wear, with a dupatta on her head, trying to make 'makki ki roti.'

Kangana had earlier shared a few pictures from her brother’s wedding on social media. Introducing the new family member, she had written, “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Earlier, Kangana tweeted that she is fortunate to be born as a woman.

"I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman," the Queen actress wrote.

I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oBoBxO8cga — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Thalaivi', the biopic on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.