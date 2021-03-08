Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives 'boss lady' vibes in leather jacket, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan with friend

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never ceases to surprise her fans with her stunning fashion statements. Her sartorial choices have always been chic, trendy and classy and her new pic is proof of the same. Taking to Instagram stories, Suhana posted a picture with her friend wearing a long black leather jacket over a mauve coloured crop top. To add bling to her 'boss lady' look, she donned a pearl necklace and kept her makeup dewy in a neutral tone.

Shared without any caption, Suhana simply added a black heart emoji over the picture. Check out her stunning look here:

Recently, Suhana had posted a picture of herself while grating cheese. More than her chore, it was her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. The star kid looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a cropped beige coloured top which she paired with a fitted skirt. She completed her look with soft make-up and kept her hair open.

For the caption, she wrote: "Say (cheese emoji)."

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

On the work front, Suhana Khan wants to make an acting career in Bollywood and looks like she is taking her dreams quite seriously. Her short film The Grey Part Of Blue which released in 2019 has garnered over millions of views. The 10 minutes film is about a young couple on a road trip. Robin Gonella is the male lead of the film directed by Theodore Gimeno.