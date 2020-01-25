Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet with a hilarious video as Raees completes three years. Watch

As Raees completed three years on January 25th, Shah Rukh Khan made fans relive the character of Miyan Bhai through the dialogue, “Koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota”

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2020 18:00 IST
Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet with a hilarious video as Raees completes three years
Image Source : TWITTER

Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet with a hilarious video as Raees completes three years

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left his fans amused on Saturday when he shared a hilarious video of himself recreating his iconic dialogue from the film Raees. As the film completed three years on January 25th, the superstar made fans relive the character of Miyan Bhai through the dialogue, “Koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota”. While SRK looked impressive while delivering the line, it was the dig he took at himself that left the viewers laughing hard.

Soon after he finishes the Raees dialogue in the video, another voice advised him to follow this line and asks him to start a film soon. He shared the video saying, “Need to take Raees advice myself...soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film.” Watch it here-

There is no denying that SRK fans showered their love on the video instantly. One twitter user even compared him to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and said, “Your looking Like Dilip kumar...  God bless and waiting for the official announcement of your next film...” Others were excited that the actor will soon be seen in a film. One Twitter user wrote, “Iska MATLAB SRK will be back again”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While he hasn’t announced his next film yet, he has been in the limelight as a producer. SRK has treated the fans with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, Emraan Hashmi's Bard Og Blood and has now Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

 

