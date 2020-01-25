Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet with a hilarious video as Raees completes three years. Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet with a hilarious video as Raees completes three years

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left his fans amused on Saturday when he shared a hilarious video of himself recreating his iconic dialogue from the film Raees. As the film completed three years on January 25th, the superstar made fans relive the character of Miyan Bhai through the dialogue, “Koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota”. While SRK looked impressive while delivering the line, it was the dig he took at himself that left the viewers laughing hard.

Soon after he finishes the Raees dialogue in the video, another voice advised him to follow this line and asks him to start a film soon. He shared the video saying, “Need to take Raees advice myself...soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film.” Watch it here-

3 yrs of Raees. One of the most fun I had making a film. Thks to cast & crew & my producers. Maybe need to take Raees’ advice myself...soon! pic.twitter.com/D33wZtAimN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2020

There is no denying that SRK fans showered their love on the video instantly. One twitter user even compared him to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and said, “Your looking Like Dilip kumar... God bless and waiting for the official announcement of your next film...” Others were excited that the actor will soon be seen in a film. One Twitter user wrote, “Iska MATLAB SRK will be back again”

Your looking Like Dilip kumar... God bless and waiting for the official announcement of your next film... — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 25, 2020

Iska MATLAB SRK will be back again 😁✌️😍 pic.twitter.com/S8vSphBSqp — Aryan [👑 King Khan Bhakt_😎] (@Supersandy79) January 25, 2020

Jaldi se announcement kro sir ji 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SvokOaUUoy — तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) January 25, 2020

Tera Intezaar hai bas ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3EQldkpZy9 — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) January 25, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While he hasn’t announced his next film yet, he has been in the limelight as a producer. SRK has treated the fans with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, Emraan Hashmi's Bard Og Blood and has now Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

