Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for showering immense love on Pathaan, says 'bharosa abhi Zinda...'

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Pathaan seems to be unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film, which excited the audience and fans with Salman Khan's cameo crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Pathaan is the first blockbuster hit of this year. And Shah Rukh Khan, who essayed the role of Pathaan is overwhelmed with all the love that is coming his way.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked everyone for Pathaan's phenomenal success. "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Recently, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer became the highest grossing Hindi film ever, breaking the record of 'Baahubali 2'. The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. Soon after SRK tweeted, fans flooded the comment section and shared their happy reactions. "Thank you for so much for Pathaan, it has been a festival for SRKians and it's a personal victory for all of us. Aapke liye pyaar and mohabbat hamesha ZINDA HAI," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "ZINDA HAI , JAI HIND MERE HERO SHAH RUKH SIR."

About Pathaan

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to lead roles after over four years. The hype for the film was immense and it went on to break several records, including the highest opening day, weekend, and week as well as achieving several milestones in the quickest time. The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise.

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film released on January 25.

