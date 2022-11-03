Shah Rukh Khan REACTS as Burj Khalifa lights up on his birthday; 'Putting me on top'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan REACTS as Burj Khalifa lights up

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 2. A sea of fans flocked to wish him on his special day. His birthday seemed no less than a festival, thanks to his magnum opus fandom. To make the occasion even more special, Dubai's Burj Khalifa wished the superstar in a grand manner. SRK was once again featured on the Burj Khalifa. The iconic landmark, which is the heart and soul of Dubai, was lit up with a message for the Bollywood superstar, which read, 'We Love You.'

On Thursday, the King Khan took to his Twitter account and expressed gratitude after a grand wish by Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The wish read, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh, Happy Birthday Pathaan. We love you." SRK wrote in response, "Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you."

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a video from Mannat that showed the whole birthday scene. The video opened with Shah Rukh Khan coming out from his house and then standing on the plank to address the sea of fans waiting outside the house. The clip further shows the actor doing his signature pose and fans can be seen screaming at the top of their lungs and going gaga over him. In the background, his song from Zero, "Mere Naam Tu," was playing, and it perfectly suited the unreal scene. Along with the video, the actor captioned it, "The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is ready to set the screens on fire with Pathaan in January 2023. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides this, the actor also has Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

