Eid al-Fitr: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes back his fans at Mannat with signature pose, see pics

On Eid al-Fitr, Shah Rukh Khan's fans had started gathering outside his mansion Mannat in Bandra in the early afternoon on Tuesday hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Their wish was fulfilled when SRK climbed the walls of Mannat and greeted his fans on the merry occasion. He even did his signature SRK pose inviting the loudest cheer from the fans.

SRK shared pics from Mannat on Twitter, writing, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak (sic)."

SRK was dressed in a purple T-shirt and blue denim as he stepped out on the evening of Tuesday to meet his fans on Eid. This sort of meet and greet with the fans was a regular thing in the past. During the two years of the COVID pandemic, this meeting had been curtailed due to restrictions. It was a true delight for the fans to see SRK back in his element doing what he does best- entertain his fans.

SRK also clicked selfies which show him among the swarms of fans gathered outside Mannat. He was also seen at Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party in Taj Land's End recently.

On the movies front, SRK has announced that his upcoming films Pathaan and Dunki will be released in 2023. The coming year is going to be a major treat for the fans as he returns to the big screen with not one but two films. Another, yet unannounced movie from director Atlee is also in the works which is said to feature the Bollywood star in double role opposite Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara.