Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal ho Na ho' completes 19 years; Preity Zinta calls it 'saddest happy film'

The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Kal Ho Na Ho' has completed 19 years in the industry. The iconic movie that taught us the meaning of true love and sacrifice was a blockbuster back in 2003. Recalling the experience the leading actress of the movie Preity Zinta shared heart melting message on her Twitter account. The actress called the movie to be the 'saddest happy film'

Have a look at her post:

The actress shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogues were shot in One big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present". She added, "This was my saddest happy film So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting @iamsrk #SaifAliKhan #KaranJohar @nikkhiladvani"

Earlier today, Karan Johar also shared an emotional post and shared some beautiful BTS pictures from the set of the movie. He captioned the post, "An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for storytelling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!".

Dharma Productions also shared a clip from the movie and tweeted, "To a film that made you believe in angels, in giving life a second chance with a smile…by making you feel khushi, dukh & so much more".

Kal Ho Na Ho was directed by Nikhil Advani and was the biggest blockbuster of 2003. The iconic love triangle of the three main characters Aman (Shah Ruk Khan), Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) made all of us cry our hearts out.

