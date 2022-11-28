Viral | Katrina Kaif looks like a goddess in UNSEEN pictures from wedding in Jodhpur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif looks like a goddess in UNSEEN pictures

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated actors in the Tinsel Town. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Boom. The film tanked at the box office. Since the debacle, the actress has appeared in several films and captured millions of hearts with her craft. Apart from her acting chops, Katrina Kaif is one of the finest-looking actresses in the industry. The actress is now making waves on the internet after her pictures went viral from a wedding function.

On Sunday, the Ek Tha Tiger actress was spotted attending a wedding function in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Her pictures from the event went viral on the internet, and her fans couldn't stop gushing over the pictures. Speaking about her look, Katrina Kaif donned a greyish-silver saree with minimal makeup and she was a sight to behold.

Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from the wedding. She wrote, "Aaj ka din." The post received over 1.5 million likes.

Soon after that, the actress dropped a video from the event on the viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The clip shows the actress showing her look in slow motion. The post received over 6.5 million views within a few hours after it was posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Phone Bhoot this year alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film couldn't fare well at the box office. The actress is now shooting for the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, where she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Merry Christmas with a renowned actor of South Cinema, Vijay Sethupathi, in the lead role. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

