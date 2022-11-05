Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
Witty Shah Rukh Khan has an EPIC reply to 'Why are you so hot'; charms fans with #AskSRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, on Saturday hosted #AskSRK session on Twitter.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2022 14:07 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/@FANSOFSRKNAGPUR Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday conducted a quick Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. The superstar, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Zero' in 2018 recently treated everyone with the official announcement of his most awaited film 'Pathaan.' Now, he hosted an #AskSRK session with his fans. "We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask," he tweeted.

The first question popped-up was 'Why are you so hot #asksrk.' To this, witty SRK had a hilarious response. He replied, "Peri peri sauce with chicken helps…I think."

Another fan asked, "What was your reaction when you saw so many fans celebrating your birthday outside mannat? #AskSRK." Answering this, the Pathaan actor said, "It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit."

For the unversed, on November 2-- Shah Rukh Khan birthday, his fans queued up outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the Bollywood Baadshah. Shah Rukh happily obliged to greet the excited faces who were stationed outside his bungalow in Mumbai to wish him at midnight. The Bollywood star climbed up the balcony with his youngest son AbRam and made fans' hearts flutter. As people cheered loudly and sang the birthday song, he waved back, threw some kisses at them and also then opened his arms to strike his signature pose'. 

 Participating in #AskSRK, a third user asked, "We saw you in the 2007 final when India won, If we again qualify in the final, can you please go there as a lucky charm?" Shah Rukh replies, "Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports."

See his #AskSRK session reactions and questions: 

The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's hilarious birthday post for Virat Kohli features cricketer in 'every state and form'

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty. 

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty's birthday wish for daughter Athiya is all about love, smiles and cuteness | PHOTO

