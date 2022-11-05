Suniel Shetty's birthday wish for daughter Athiya is all about love, smiles and cuteness | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL SHETTY Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty turned a year wiser on November 5 and her father Suniel Shetty has the most adorable wish for the actress. Taking to Instagram, Suniel dropped a stunning selfie with his daughter. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smile. Sharing their beautiful picture, the veteran actor wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Life" with hearts. His caption was accompanied by the hashtags Father Daughter, Forever Baby, Love, Daughter, Heart, Beauty and Brat. Reacting to the post for her birthday, Athiya commented "Love You" with a heart.

Abhishek Bachchan was all hearts for Suniel's birthday post for Athiya. He dropped a red heart. Also, Sanjay Kapoor and Sonu Sood wished Athiya a happy birthday. "Happy birthday@athiyashetty Have a fab year ahead," actor Sonu Sood commented. Sanjay Kapoor's comment read, "Happy birthday my dear." Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday my dear." In the picture, Athiya can be seen dressed in beautiful ethnic wear and taking a selfie while her father can be seen posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in Dharavi Bank. The show, directed by Samit Kakkad, also stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The streaming platform MX Player has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming web series. Also starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, the series is set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi.

Speaking of Athiya, made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. She has also been in limelight over her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul.

