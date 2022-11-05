Anushka Sharma's hilarious birthday post for Virat Kohli features cricketer in 'every state and form'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli turns 34 on November 5! On the celebratory occasion, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma chose his best angles and photos to wish him in a hilarious birthday post. On Saturday, the actress took to her social media and shared a couple of pictures of Virat and wrote, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way." In the photos, Virat is captured in many hilarious poses and angles. Well, the cricketer was all hearts as he reacted with a laughing emoji alongside showering love with a couple of hearts.

For Virat's Birthday, Anushka picked some of the goofiest clicks of the cricketer, who is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament. In one of the pictures, the actor is also posing with his daughter Vamika, however, Anushka chose to hide her daughter's face with a heart.

Soon after the post went viral, Esha Gupta, Radhika Apte and Danish Sait dropped laughing and heart emojis to Anushka's unique birthday post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often share pictures, appreciating and lauding each other. Recently, she posted a motivating post for her husband for his India VS Pakistan cricket performances. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love."

"Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.

Anushka Sharma's work front

On the professional front, Anushka returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress, a film she feels had to be made. The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler.

