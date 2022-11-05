Sapna Chaudhary in trouble! Charges framed against Haryanvi dancer in cheating case | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNA CHAUDHARY Sapna Chaudhary

A court in Lucknow has framed charges against famous dancer Sapna Choudhary and four other accused in connection with a cheating case. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi has framed charges under section 406 and 420 of the Indian penal code. Choudhary and other accused were present in the court at the time of hearing. The court fixed December 12 as the next date of hearing.

Besides Choudhary, other co-accused Junaid Ahmed, Ivad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay were also present.

Sapna Chaudhary Case

The FIR in the matter was lodged by Sub-Inspector Firoz Khan with Aashiyana police station on October 14, 2018. According to the FIR, a dance programme was to be held by Sapna and other performers on October 13 , 2018 from 2 pm to 10 pm. The tickets were sold at the rate of Rs 300 per person. Thousands of people had purchased the tickets but when they reached the place they found that the programme had been cancelled. It was alleged that despite the programme being cancelled the persons were not returned their money.

Thereafter, they started creating ruckus at the place. The police had then registered a case in the matter and after investigation filed a charge sheet against Choudhary and others.

Sapna Chaudhary's earlier controversy

This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust. In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds. ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in new maternity photoshoot, says 'love the body'

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant. The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.

(With PTI inputs)

