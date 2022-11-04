Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in new maternity photoshoot, says 'love the body'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in new maternity photo

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine as they are expecting their first child together. The couple has been relishing their new phase, and they often share glimpses from their personal lives. In August, the couple broke the big news regarding their pregnancy on social media. Bipasha has been sharing several pictures of her maternal photoshoot. Now, the actress has shared another picture in which she flaunts her baby bump.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a new picture in which she looked like an absolute goddess. In the picture, Bipasha can be seen showcasing her growing baby bump while being wrapped in a golden piece of long cloth. She highlighted the importance of body positivity as well as always loving one's body in the caption. She wrote, "Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in. #mamatobe #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself #staybodypositive #healthiswealth, and #embraceyourself."

The dreamlike picture left the fans awestruck, and they flocked to the comment section to hail her. One user wrote, "Gorgeous mama." Another user commented, "Growing and glowing Bipasha." A third user commented, "You look like a dream."

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016, and they are soon going to embrace parenthood for the first time.

On August 16, the actress announced her pregnancy. She shared adorable pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a white, oversized shirt as she posed alongside Karan. Her caption read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

