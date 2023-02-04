Shah Rukh Khan answers the million dollar question in Pathaan ending. Is Jim alive?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEJOHNABRAHAM John Abraham plays Jim in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of his latest release Pathaan. The movie has earned over Rs 700 crore gross worldwide in just ten days since its release on January 25. The movie has been loved by the fans of SRK, who are blown away by his action-packed and rugged avatar in the film. SRK interacted with his fans on Twitter during his recent #AskSRK session and answered a pressing question about the ending of Pathaan. Is Jim alive? SRK's cryptic response to the question is now being decoded by the fans.

What happened to Jim at the end of Pathaan?

The climax battle of Pathaan sees Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan battle Jim, played by John Abraham. During their fight, both Pathaan and Jim are grievously injured. However, Pathaan gets the upper hand and kicks Jim, who then falls into a deep valley. In the film, is been hinted that Jim dies but many have not taken it at face value. Moviegoers are of the opinion that Pathaan ending is not what has been shown and that Jim may have survived the fall and is actually alive.

What SRK said about the fate of Jim?

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, when SRK was asked about Pathaan ending and what happened to Jim, the Bollywood superstar gave a cryptic response. SRK tweeted, “I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan (sic).”

Some questioned SRK over spoiling the film for those who have not watched it yet.

Pathaan reigns supreme at box office

Pathaan release has been a great moment for the Bollywood box office. It is the first hit of 2023. In ten days, it has collected Rs 364.50 crore for the Hindi version in India. In the second weekend, that is Saturday and Sunday, the film will look to touch Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

