Shabana Azmi becomes a victim of cybercrime, launches police complaint regarding 'phishing' attempts

Shabana Azmi, who is currently basking in the success of the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Twitter and informed about someone trying to impersonate her via messages. The veteran actress said she is in the process of lodgeding a police complaint regarding phishing attempts under her name.

On August 22, Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter and informed, "It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger."

"Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811675. Thank you," she added.

The 72-year-old actress was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film marked his directorial comeback after years. The film emerged as one of the most-celebrated Bollywood films of 2023. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the romantic drama also saw veterans, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. What came as a surprise for the moviegoers was a 'lip-to-lip' kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

In the film, Shabana and Dharmendra play lost lovers. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan essays the role of Dharmendra's wife and Ranveer aka Rocky's grandmother.

During the success party of the movie, Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene. "Bahut mazaa aaya," and hearing this everyone started laughing. On this, he clarified that he is talking about the film, adding, "I am receiving messages from the people and I said, "ye to mere bayein haath ka khel hai, kuch kaam baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo." He also went on to add, "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chakka maar deta hoon." He then expressed his gratitude to the audience and said that he is glad that he could make a mark in their hearts.

