Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 400 crore club; beats KGF 2 & Dangal

Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 collection

Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is performing exceptionally well since its release. Sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001),' the film is a blockbuster hit as it has now crossed the Rs 400 crore-mark at the domestic box office. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film, however, witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on its second Tuesday.

Gadar 2 box office report

Gadar 2 is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. While OMG 2 became the eighth biggest opener of Bollywood this year, Gadar 2 shattered all records as Tara Singh and Sakin returned to the silver screen after 21 years. The film has managed to pull in a considerable number of audiences to theatres across the country. As per Sacnilk.com, on August 22, the film earned a whopping Rs 11.50 crore net in India, taking its total box office collection now stands to Rs 400.10 crore (nett). Gadar 2 had an overall 24.93 per cent occupancy on August 22.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Sunny Deol starrer has crossed Dangal and KGF 2's collection.

Recently, Sunny held a special screening of Gadar 2 in London. Organised by the Indian High Commission in London and its cultural wing, the Nehru Centre, the packed screening took place at Vue Cinema Leicester Square. The event opened with the beats of the dhol as Deol made a grand entrance before addressing the gathering. "Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now," Sunny said.

About Gadar 2

Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, the story revolves around the life of the couple in the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971. Set in Lahore, Gadar 2 perfectly delivers on its prequel's captivating action sequences and Indian's anger towards those instigating hatred between India and Pakistan.

Gadar 2 also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi and Dolly Bindra. The popular songs from the 2001 original, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have been reprised in the film too.

Latest Bollywood News