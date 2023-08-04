Dharmendra BREAKS silence on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'Jab mauka milta hai...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dharmendra

Marking Karan Johar’s comeback after a hiatus of seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. It has been one of the most-discussed aspects of the film. Now, during the success party of the movie, Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene.

"Bahut mazaa aaya," and hearing this everyone started laughing, on this he clarified that he is talking about the film, adding, "I am receiving messages from the people and I said, "ye to mere bayein haath ka khel hai, kuch kaam baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo." He also went on to add, "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chakka maar deta hoon." He then expressed his gratitude for the audience and said that he is glad that he could make a mark in the hearts of the audiences.

Further talking about the kissing scene, he replied hinting towards Karan Johar, "Captain acha ho to team bahut acha khelti hai. Aur ye kehta hai paanch saal baad aaya hai. Karan paanch saal ya saat saal baad aaye ye apna johar dikha ke jaayega. Maine jab ye kahaani suni mujhe laga ghar ghar ki kahaani hai. If the captain is good, then the team plays very well. And Karan says that he has come after five years. Karan may come after five or seven years; he will go after showing his Jauhar. When I heard this story, I thought it is a story of every household. It's a good story. Aur mujhe bhi jab jab mauka milta hai chakka maar deta hu. The place you all have in your heart for me, will never let it go."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is enjoying a phenomenal run at the ticket windows. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles, features a cameo from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. However, they appear in one of the songs of the movie. Produced under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee (Alia) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

Latest Entertainment News