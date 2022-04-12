Selena Gomez warns body shamers trolling her about her weight: I am perfect the way I am

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WITHLOVSELENA Selena Gomez warns body shamers trolling her

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has warned body-shamers on a social media post not to "b***h about" her weight. Making use of her TikTok Story, the 29-year-old singer/actress shared a clip of her saying, "So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich." She added that she doesn't judge herself for what she eats and wishes other people wouldn't either, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b***h about it anyway," Selena said.

"'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh', " she continued, before slamming the trolls, "B***h, I am perfect the way I am."

This wasn't the first time Selena talked about hateful comments she received over her body.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020, the 'Bad Liar' singer revealed that her weight often fluctuates due to the medications she took to help her combat Lupus.

"I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot," she had confessed.

However, the singer-actress shared that she's learned how to deal with the insensitive remarks after being body-shamed in 2019.

In 2019, Selena was heavily body-shamed as her health issues resulted in weight fluctuations. She even decided to quit social media because of it. During an appearance on the 'Giving Back Generation' podcast in November that year, she said, "I experienced (body shaming) with my weight fluctuation for the first time."

"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she explained. "So for me, I really started to notice when people started attacking me for that."

The 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress elaborated further, "In reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what's happening in my life." All of the negativity took a toll on her mental health as well.

"That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit," she admitted.