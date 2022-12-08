Sara Ali Khan pens heart-melting wish for Sharmila's birthday, says 'I aspire to be 1/10th of the woman..'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Sara Ali Khan with grandma Sharmila Tagore

The gorgeous actor of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan wished her grandmother Sharmila Tagore on her birthday on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara shared a picture collage featuring herself and Sharmila Tagore. The legendary actress has turned 78 today and is known for her performances in movies such as 'Apur Sansar', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Aradhana, Amar Prem' among many others. She is a two-time National Award winner.

Sharing the picture, Sara captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday my dearest Badi Amma (red heart emoji). Thank you for being our rock-solid pillar of support. I love you so much (hug emojis). And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are. The first photo is a throwback picture of Sharmila's younger days while she holds little Sara. The second image has a grown-up Sara hugging her "badi amma".

Image Source : TWITTER/@SHARMAVARUN2002Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for grandma Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila's daughter Saba Ali Khan also shared a post for her mother. On her Instagram, she posted a video collage featuring unseen and throwback photos with her family members including her father Mansoor Ali Khan, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Kha, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sara. Saba captioned the post, "Happyyyy Birthday Ammmmma! Memories...moments. Just... #memoriesforlife #memories #happybirthday #loveyou #sharmilatagore #ma #Amma."

Veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu' in 1959. She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including; Devi (1960), Nayak (1966) and Aranyer Din Ratri among many others. She ventured into Hindi films with Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Aamne Saamne (1967), Satyakam (1969), Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Daag (1973), Avishkaar (1974), Mausam (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), and Namkeen (1982).

Sara will be seen in Gaslight and Anurag Basu's recently announced 'Metro...Inn Dino'. She is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

