WATCH: Sara Ali Khan explores 'Banaras Ki Galliyaan’ post Atrangi Re shoot in latest Instagram video

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Varanasi where she is shooting for her next film Atrangi Re. The actress is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with all the fun and frolic that she does on the sets. On Sunday, Sara gave a sneak peek into her leisure time in Varanasi as she explores the lanes of the city. The actress shared a video in which she is seen taking a tour of a narrow lane in the city called the Vishwanath lane of Banaras. She is seen describing what all she sees in the lane and ends it by revealing that now she will buy some bangles.

Sara Ali Khan shared the video saying, "Namaste Darshako ..Banaras ki galliyo se...oh what a lovely day. So much fun-such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay." She starts the video saying, "Namaste darshako hum pahunch gaye hain Banaras ki Vishwanath gali mei. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain yahaan bhinn bhinn tarah ki chudiyaa mil rahi hain.. yes many colourful bangles." Watch it here-

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen rocking the no make up look. She is seen donning a printed pink-coloured cotton suit set and a flower garland in her neck. It appears that the actress roamed around in the lanes of Banaras after attending ganga arti.

On the professional note, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to do wonders at the box office but Sara and Kartik’s pairing garnered much love from the viewers. Next, the actress will be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside South actor Dhanush and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Sara has also recently finished shooting for David Dhawan’s next film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

