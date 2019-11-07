Sara Ali Khan shares childhood pictures and proves that she’s a born ‘dramebaaz’

Sara Ali Khan is a born star and there’s no doubt about it. Ever since the release of her first film Kedarnath, she has been winning hearts all over for her sweet gesture and ‘adaaika.’ Not only this, but she is also known for her dramatic tactics which she shows on social media through various pictures and videos which she posts on Instagram with her mother Amrita or brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Well now, she has impressed us all through her childhood pictures.

Sara shared a couple of pictures on Instagram in which she was seen all decked up in traditional attire and captioned them as, "Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama." Have a look:

Talking about acting her first choice, Sara in an interview said, "Firstly, I was really fat and secondly, I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn't be acting. So I used to keep studying. When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can't do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course.”

Sara and Saif, when appeared on Koffee With Karan were showed an old clip from college in which she was seen dancing to Tu Tu Hai Wahi. Check it out:

On the work front, Sara is these days shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Sara has also completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

