Sapna Choudhary accused of cheating, case booked by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSSAPNACHOUDHARY Sapna Choudhary accused of cheating

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and others have been accused of chaeting and breaching of trust and q acase has been regiustered by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. The actress has been booked under IPC sections 420,120 B,406. Sapna rose to fame after her appearance in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. It is pertinent to mention that the accused i.e. Mrs. Sapna after taking an exit from the said TV show in the last week of November 2017, did not get any good offer from any of the production house thereafter. When she did not get any good work/offer, she approached complainant's company in March 2018, through a common friend and showed her keen interest to work with the complainant company to get her career shaped and get financial stability.