Sanjay Dutt, who never repeated outfits, wore torn clothes in jail, actor's lawyer makes SHOCKING revelations

Sanjay Dutt remains to be one of the most accomplished actors in Bollywood. From talking through his eyes in Saajan to sending his fans on a laughing trip in Munna Bhai MBBS, the star captivated generations with his unmatchable charisma. Dutt not only won hearts with his acting prowess but also with his fashion choices.

However, his life went for a toss followed by his term in jail. The actor's lawyer made some shocking revelations about him and recalled his habit of never repeating outfits.

When Sanjay Dutt wore torn clothes in jail

During an interview with Lallantop, Sanjay Dutt's lawyer Pradeep Rai revealed that the actor has had the habit of never repeating his outfits. However, he went to the jail and came back in the same garment. "I knew that Sanjay Dutt used to have the habit of not repeating his clothes. The same Sanjay Dutt, when he came out, he came with a garment, which was worn and torn. He showed it to me and said that he only wore this because he wouldn't get another inside," Rai said.

When Sanjay Dutt was denied to perform in jail

Speaking of the time when Dutt was denied performing in the jail, Rai said the actor had prepared for the drama but was refused permission due to security threats. "There was a drama happening in jail and Sanjay Dutt was an actor. A man is locked up inside a jail and he wants to do some drama but the jail authorities tell him that they can't allow him because he has a security threat. He had done all the homework but when the time came for the play, he was refused permission," he said.

Why was Sanjay Dutt jailed?

For the Gen Zs who might not know, Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to five-year jail under the TADA Act in 2007. He was found guilty of his possession of arms that were part of the consignment used in the 1993 blast.

