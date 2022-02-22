Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for next film, Ghudchadhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt in Ghudchadhi

Highlights Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

He also has ‘Shamshera’, 'Prithviraj' and ‘KGF Chapter 2’

Sanjay Dutt has been garnering a lot of applause for his performance in Toolsidas Junior after the trailer of the film was dropped recently. Now, springing a huge surprise on his followers and fans, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce his next movie ‘Ghudchadhi’ that went on floors today (February 22).

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence.” In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in a garden and practising yoga.

Ghudchadhi is directed by Binoy Gandhi and as per reports will also feature Aruna Irani and television actor Parth Samthaan. In the film, Aruna will be seen playing Sanjay's mother.

Also read: Toolsidas Junior trailer out: Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev's sports drama to leave you inspired

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. He will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ slated to release on 14th April 2022. He also has ‘Shamshera’, 'Prithviraj' and 'The Good Maharaja' in the pipeline.