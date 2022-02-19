Toolsidas Junior trailer out: Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev's sports drama to leave you inspired

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASHUTOSH GOWARIKAR Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev Toolsidas Junior trailer out

The makers of Toolsidas Junior just dropped their trailer. The film starring the late Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and child actor Varun Buddhadev is all set to release on March 4th. The film revolves around the life of a 13-year-old boy (Varun Buddhadev), who avenges the defeat of his father (Rajiv Kapoor) in a game of Snooker. It is based on true events.

The trailer of Toolsidas Junior looks promising and is sure to catapult the film to one of the most awaited pictures of 2022. The sports drama is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar. Based on the father and son story, the film went on the floors in 2018.

On Friday, the makers announced that the film is scheduled to release on March 4. Taking to his Twitter Ashutosh Gowariker shared, "Bachcha Hai, Phaad Dega! #ToolsidasJunior, releasing on 4th March 2022. Stay tuned." It is not yet known if the film would open in cinemas or have a digital release.

Toolsidas Junior is Rajiv Kapoor's last film. The son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away last year due following a heart attack at the age of 58. The "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" star was set to make a comeback in acting with the film, more than 30 years after his 1990 movie "Zimmedaaar".

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz is streaming on Netflix.