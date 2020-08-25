Sanjay Dutt to fly to US with Maanayata & Priya Dutt, to be admitted in same hospital as Nargis Dutt?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATA DUTT Sanjay Dutt to fly to US with Maanayata & Priya Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He has already begun his treatment and is frequently spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai with sister Priya Dutt. It was said that Sanjay will complete the pending work of his films before flying to the US for his treatment. The latest reports claim that the actor has already procured a five-year visa on medical grounds and will soon fly with wife Maanayata Dutt and sister Priya Dutt to New York. Also, it is said that he will be admitted to the same hospital as his mother Nargis Dutt.

A report in Mid-Day stated that even though it was getting difficult for Sanjay Dutt to get clearance due to him being a convict in 1993 Bombay blasts, a friend helped and the actor secured his visa. The source told the publication, "Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre." It added, "Sanju was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly, and he is expected to leave at the earliest."

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre is the same place where Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis underwent treatment.

Meanwhile, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to pray for Dutt's speedy recovery. She shared a picture of kids Shahraan and Idra and wrote, "Sands are shifting.... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Earlier, after getting discharged from the hospital o August 10, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to urge his fans and well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted on his verified account, @duttsanjay.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sadak 2, trailer of which has released today. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

