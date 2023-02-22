Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's divorce: Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar BREAKS silence on dating cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANIA MIRZA/AYESHA OMAR Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's divorce rumours

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s relationship has been under the spotlight with relentless speculation about their divorce. It was said that the couple has hit a rough patch in their relationship and are contemplating to separate legally. Some reports even claimed that Shoaib and Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar's closeness is the reason. Now, the actress, on a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, said that she would never marry or be in a relationship 'with a married man.'

Ayesha recently appeared in a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar. When asked about the alleged affair with Shoaib Malik, she said, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me and that goes without saying."

With all the speculations, it was reported that the main reason behind Sania and Shoaib's fallout is Ayesha Omar with whom the latter featured in an intimate photoshoot. Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard. However, soon after the rumours started doing the rounds, Sania and Shoaib announced their new show, the Mirza Malik Show.

Earlier, the former Pakistani cricketer addressed the reports about their rumoured divorce. Talking to a news portal, Shoaib reportedly said, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone." Interestingly, they are still following each other on Instagram. However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories hinted at their divorce.

Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?" Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

