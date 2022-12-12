Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's divorce rumours, Pakistan cricketer’s Instagram bio grabs eyeballs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANIA MIRZA Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik pose together

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s relationship has been under the spotlight with relentless speculation about their divorce. The duo, who have been married for about 12 years now, are living separately for quite some time, as per several media reports. It was also rumoured that Shoaib was cheating on Sania. However, the cricketer's Instagram bio tells a different story.

While his recent comment did suggest that all was not well between the couple, his bio reads “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing." For the unversed, Shoaib and Sania married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Certain reports claimed that Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son.

With all the speculations, it was reported that the main reason behind Sania and Shoaib's fallout is Ayesha Omar with whom the latter featured in an intimate photoshoot. If reports are to be believed, the Pakistani cricketer is having an extra-marital affair with Ayesha.

Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard. Earlier, the former Pakistani cricketer addressed the reports about their rumoured divorce. Talking to a news portal, Shoaib reportedly said, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone." Interestingly, they are still following each other on Instagram. However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories hinted at their divorce.

Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?" Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

Read More Trending News