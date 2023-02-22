Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena & other hits at Animal's wrap-up party

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is high on both-- professional and personal front. The actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Ranbir and his team recently wrapped up the Punjab schedule of Animal. In the videos which are now going viral, the actor is seen grooving to some of the most-celebrated Bollywood chartbusters.

In the wrap-up party of his upcoming film 'Animal' in Punjab, Ranbir set the dance floor on fire as he danced to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai number 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', and his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani number 'Dilliwali Girlfriend'. The videos from the party were posted on Instagram by one of Ranbir's fan pages. Sporting a beard look, the actor was dressed in a white tee and black pants. He wore a black hat as well.

While he was dancing, the crew on the set gave a huge shoutout to him in the form of clapping and whistling. Sitting on the floor he was exactly doing the hook steps which Shah Rukh performed on the top of a train. In the recently released Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics', Ranbir has opened up about how Raj (played by SRK in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) had a huge impact on him during his growing-up years. Ranbir is known for his cheerful nature and he seemed to win the hearts of all the members of the crew with his charming smile and killer dance moves.

About Animal

'Animal' is billed as a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, other members of the cast include names like Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol. Earlier it was reported that Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. However, the actress opted out of the film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. A pan-India project, the film will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt alerts Mumbai Police after two men invade her privacy taking photos: ‘All lines were crossed'

ALSO READ: INSIDE Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh birthday: Pataudi siblings pose together; balloons decor & cake

Latest Entertainment News