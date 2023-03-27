Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she was skeptical to do Shaakuntalam: ‘I thought I didn't..’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha reveals she was skeptical to do Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent actresses in the Indian film industry. She has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. Over the years, she has garnered a huge fandom with her outstanding performances. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Shaakuntalam. Now, in a recent interview, the actress shared that she was not ready to play Shakuntala initially.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I thought I didn't look like Shakuntala. I thought that I didn't have the grace and the poise of Shakuntala. But, this is a kind of a common trait with me over the last few years that I have (always feared) - for all the roles that I have played (I initially feel), 'I can't do it. I can't do it. I just can't do it'. So I think this is a kind of a trait that I fear but then I confront that fear."

She added, "I think this is sort of an evolution of not just me as an actor but me as a person as well. I fear everyday but somehow I confront it and I think all of the characters that I have done in the last few years are characters I was absolutely fearful of playing."

Samantha went on to discuss the root of her hesitation and self-doubt. "I don't play characters that I usually do. There's always a new character. There's always a new part of myself that I'm discovering to play the character and the part that I don't even know that exists as yet. So I think the hesitation comes from there and not really that I have self doubt. But everytime I am addressing a new subject, I am unlocking a new part of me that I didn't know existed," said the actress.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is set to release on the 14th April, 2023.

