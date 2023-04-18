Samantha Ruth Prabhu quotes an excerpt from Bhagavad Gita amidst Shaakuntalam's debacle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha quotes an excerpt from Bhagavad Gita

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama was seen as a major turning point for the actress. However, it did not perform well at the box office. It opened to a disappointing response and ended up becoming a failure. The film was released on April 14, and it did not win over the majority of critics. Following the unfortunate debacle, Samantha has now posted something on social media that appears to refer to the movie's failure.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. Along with it, she shared a quote from the Bhagavad Gita. The quote read, "Karmanye vadhika raste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani. (You have the right to work only but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction)."

Speaking of the film, Shaakuntalam is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently in London, shooting the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The series also stars Varun Dhawan. It is helmed by Raj and DK, who are well-known for their work on The Family Man series. The American series features Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as expert spies for Citadel, a secret group with no ties to any nation. It's safe to say Varun's and Samantha's personalities are similar.

