Koffee With Karan 8 premieres soon? Know first guests, premiere date & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Koffee With Karan 8 premieres soon? Know first guests

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular talk shows in India. The show is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and features lively conversations about relationships, family, industry and a variety of other subjects. The show is famous for its offbeat talks and shocking revelations about Bollywood celebs. The who's who of B-Town are often seen sharing their secrets on Karan's couch. Karan Johar revealed that the programme had been renewed for another season during the season 7 conclusion. For the fans who have been waiting for the new season, we have good news for them. The eighth season is reportedly on the way.

According to a report in Mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be the first guests on the show. "Karan wants to feature new combinations in this instalment. Ranbir and Alia top his list. While Alia opened the last three editions, Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch," the report stated.

The report further mentions that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to appear in the new season. "He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale."

Speaking about Season 7, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan-Bhavana Panday-Maheep Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests.

Also read: Virat Kohli reveals mindset during lean patch, says would have been 'egoistic maniac' without Anushka Sharma

Also read: Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor for Kortala Siva's next, starts filming. Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News