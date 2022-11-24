Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu hospitalized amid myositis scare? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu hospitalized amid Myositis?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines ever since the actress revealed her myositis diagnosis. After the actress broke the news, fans have been worried about her health. On Thursday, the actress made waves after rumours spread on social media that she was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after her health deteriorated. Now, her spokesperson has clarified the matter.

In response to rumours that she had been hospitalised on Thursday, her spokesman stated that the actress is fully fine and was at her home in Hyderabad. "There’s absolutely no truth in Samantha being hospitalised. These are baseless reports. She is healthy and fine at home," spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the Yashoda actress shared a post on her Instagram giving an update on her health. Samantha shared a series of pictures and wrote, "Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower, Shave, Show up !! I borrowed it for a day."

For the unversed, on October 29, Samantha took to Instagram to reveal that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. She said that she’s not at a life-threatening stage of the disease. The actress shared a picture from a hospital and wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

The actress further wrote, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Meanwhile, the actress recently appeared in Yashoda. The film is currently running in theaters. In the thriller, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. The film is written and directed by Hari–Harish. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

