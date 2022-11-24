Mahesh Babu pens heartwarming tribute to his father Krishna: 'I will carry your legacy forward'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URSTRULYMAHESH Mahesh Babu pens heartwarming tribute to his father

The Telugu film industry is in shock following the passing of Krishna, the actor and father of Mahesh Babu. The actor passed away suddenly on November 15 at a hospital in Hyderabad while receiving medical treatment. On November 14, he had a cardiac arrest and was put on a ventilator. One of the last living legends of the Telugu film industry died at Continental Hospital. He was unresponsive when transported to the hospital, but after 20 minutes of CPR, he was revived, according to the hospital staff. His health was critical, and he was put on a ventilator.

After his passing, tributes came from all over. A number of celebrities, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nani, Jr. NTR, Ravi Teja, Sai Dharam Tej, and Radikaa Sarathkumar, paid tribute to the late actor on social media. They also expressed their condolences to his son, Mahesh Babu.

Days after his demise, Mahesh Babu has penned a heartfelt tribute for his 'superstar'. He took to his social media accounts and shared a picture of his father. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar (sic)."

The legendary actor was laid to rest on November 16 in Hyderabad. He was cremated with full state honours at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium. A number of family members and celebrities from the film industry paid their last respects to the bereaved. Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were among those present to console an emotional Mahesh Babu.

