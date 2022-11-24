What! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rent Mumbai apartment for Rs. 2.76 lakh a month? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHATOM10 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked at a restaurant

The gorgeous actress of Bollywood Anuskha Sharma and her dashing husband Virat Kohli have recently rented an apartment in Mumbai. According to Money Control, the couple has rented the apartment for Rs. 2.76 lakh per month. The apartment is located on the fourth floor of the high tide building and has a sea view facing near the Juhu beach area. It is also been reported that Virat paid Rs. 7.50 lakh at the time of the registration. The documents also revealed that a stamp duty of Rs. 1.15 crore was also paid by the couple.

The apartment is owned by former cricketer Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a descendant of the royal family of Vadodara. Anushka and Virat also made headlines in September after they bought their own farmhouse in Alibaug of Maharashtra’s Raigad district. As reported by Money Control, the seller of the farmhouse was a real estate developer named Samira Land Assets Private Limited through its signatory Sonali Rajput. Reportedly, an amount of Rs 19.24 crore was paid for the property and the registration was done on September 1, 2022.

While at the work front, Anushka is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She will be seen on the screen after 3 years, her last movie was 'Zero' released in 2018 starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. This movie also marks her comeback on the screens after 3 years, her last film was 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif which was released in 2018.

The movie will have an OTT release rather than a theatrical release.

