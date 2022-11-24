Richa Chadha apologises after controversial Galwan tweet post severe backlash; read full statement here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has apologised and deleted her tweet on Galwan. The actress created quite a stir on Twitter and received severe backlash after she allegedly 'mocked' the Indian army and the martyrs of the Galwan valley incident. Now, hours later, the actress pulled down the post and shared her statement apologising for the same.

Rucha Chadha statement:

"Even though in can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960's. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

It started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media for her choice of words.

In the statement, Dwivedi had said, "We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they can not imagine." - Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA"

As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decide to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

