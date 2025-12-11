Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelenskyy to present updated plan to US as peace talks hang fire In a bid to establish peace and reach a consensus between the two countries, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Kyiv:

Ukraine is likely to propose a revised peace plan to the United States to end its ongoing war with Russia. As per AP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give the proposal after his meeting with the leaders and officials of over 30 other countries, which have been ardently supporting Kyiv's effort to end the war with Moscow.

In a bid to establish peace and reach a consensus between the two countries, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Talks at crucial stage, says European leaders

In an official statement, the European leaders said the negotiations were at a “crucial stage”.

Trump said these leaders discussed Ukraine in “pretty strong terms” and sought meetings with both the US and Ukraine this coming weekend. The US President said further course of action would be decided based on the proposal made by the Ukraine and the European leaders.

Notably, Ukraine's European allies are pushing hard to ensure that Kyiv's interests are upheld while negotiating with Russia on a US-mediated peace deal. Moscow, however, shows no public sign of budging from its demands.

Trump “disappointed” over Ukraine’s approach

Earlier, Trump said he was disappointed over Zelenskyy’s reluctance towards the peace plan proposed by the US. He said he was not sure if the Ukraine President had even read the proposal.

"We have been speaking to President Putin and Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. I am a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't read the proposal yet...Russia's fine with it (proposal)...But I am not sure that Zelenskyy is fine with it. His people love it. But he is not ready," Trump said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has likewise not voiced any public support for the White House’s proposal. In fact, he stated last week that certain elements of Trump’s plan were impractical, despite the initial version being largely advantageous to Moscow.

