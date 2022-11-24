Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan comment; says 'Hurts to see this'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIRAAJ_AKS_ Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan comment

The Khiladi of Bollywood has come forward in support of the Indian Army after Richa Chadha allegedly 'mocked' the Indian army and the martyrs of the Galwan valley incident. Akshay took to his Twitter handle and expressed his disappointment towards Richa's disgraceful comment. He tweeted, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain". Richa's post has yet again brought her under the radar and has been receiving backlash. Though hours later she deleted the post and even apologized and cleared up that her intentions were never to hurt anybody's emotions.

Akshay Kumar's post:

Even filmmaker Ashok Pandit has filed a complaint against the actress at the Juhu police station. He demanded action against her and said that he doesn't understand under whose instructions is she working. In the complaint, the filmmaker said that Richa Chadha has intentionally insulted the army and the soldiers who were martyred in Galwan.

Ashok Pandit said, "It is our duty as the citizens to file complaint against people who make obnoxious comments against our security forces. The forces protect us and our country and mocking them is considered a anti-national activity. With the way the comments were made and people have reacted to it, I felt it was my duty as a true nationalist to file a complaint against her (Richa Chadha) at the local police station. The police will take this forward and punish her according to the law."

Netizens have also begun demanding a boycott of her upcoming movie 'Fukrey 3'. 'Boycott Fukrey 3' has already started trending on Twitter. Richa's deleted tweet read, "Galwan says hi." As soon as she tweeted this, netizens started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. One user wrote, "Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful."Another user shared, "`Galwan says hi` writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink".

The controversy started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter which read "Galwan says hi." As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decided to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

Also Read: Richa Chadha's Galwan comment leads to 'Boycott Fukrey 3' trend on Twitter; here's what netizens are saying

Also Read: Richa Chadha apologises after controversial Galwan tweet post severe backlash; read full statement here

Latest Entertainment News